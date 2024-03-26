Top
Three students drown after Holi celebrations in Odisha

26 March 2024 10:56 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-26 10:58:09)

Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) At least three students drowned while taking bath after celebrating Holi in Odisha’s Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts, police said.

In Cuttack, a Class-12 student drowned in a pond at Karamuan village, while in Jagatsinghpur, a minor died while taking bath at Katkula village, they said.

As per reports, a 10-year-old boy drowned in Balasore's Soro following Holi celebrations, a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI AAM RBT

