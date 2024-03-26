Three students drown after Holi celebrations in Odisha
Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) At least three students drowned while taking bath after celebrating Holi in Odisha’s Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts, police said.
In Cuttack, a Class-12 student drowned in a pond at Karamuan village, while in Jagatsinghpur, a minor died while taking bath at Katkula village, they said.
As per reports, a 10-year-old boy drowned in Balasore's Soro following Holi celebrations, a police officer said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI AAM RBT
