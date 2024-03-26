Telangana Phone tapping case: Political parties indulge in war of words

Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI) The allegations of phone tapping during the previous BRS government in Telangana on Tuesday led to a war of words, with the main opposition party demanding a thorough probe by the Congress government, and the BJP claiming their phones were tapped during the 2019 LS elections.

Union Minister and BJP Telangana President G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations of phone tapping.

Alleging that phones of not only politicians but also officials and businessmen were tapped by some police officers who acted "like a mafia", he urged police officials to act comprehensively in the matter.

Proof is emerging that shows that phones of BJP leaders, activists and even BJP office staff were tapped, he claimed.

Phone tapping is allowed only in matters concerning national security, he said, that too with prior permission of senior officials. Tapping phones for corruption is atrocious, he added.

He alleged that BJP office staff who were coming to the party office after withdrawing money from a bank were stopped at the time of 2019 Lok Sabha elections based on details obtained through phone tapping. The money was returned after Income Tax officers and senior police officials came to know about its authenticity, he said.

"I demand a high-level probe, a judicial inquiry on this," Kishan Reddy said.

Addressing a party meeting, KT Rama Rao, working president of the BRS party, accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of distracting the public from issues by selectively leaking information that phone tapping was done during the previous BRS government to certain media channels.

“You (Congress government) promised Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women. It is not being implemented. You promised Rs 4,000 pension to old people. It is not there (not implemented)…In order to cover the failures, you are saying phones were tapped. You are not giving us the details (of phone tapping), but you are giving leaks to youtube channels and some media,” Rama Rao alleged.

He dared Reddy to probe into the issue thoroughly and take action accordingly.

Meanwhile, in a representation to the state's chief secretary and the director general of police, the Telangana Congress cited some news reports asked them to see that the entire administration is “clean and a strict warning be given to officers of all the departments to restrain themselves from malpractices and corruption, in the larger interests of the people of Telangana.” PTI GDK SJR ANE

