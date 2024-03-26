Stalin alleges Sri Lanka 'waging undeclared war' against TN fishermen, slams PM Modi

Thoothukudi (TN), Mar 26 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is merely witnessing attacks against Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka, "which is waging an undeclared war" against the state's fisherfolk.

Addressing an election rally here, Stalin demanded to know why Modi is "hesitant" to question Sri Lanka over attacks against Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Stalin asked if Modi would be "quiet" if Gujarat fishermen were attacked by Pakistan. The CM asked: "You (Modi) are a big Vishwa guru, cannot you condemn Sri Lanka," for attacks on TN fishermen.

Mocking Modi, Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, asked whether PM Modi is "Vishwa guru (global guru) or Moun Guru (silent guru)." Fishermen of Tamil Nadu are demanding answers from PM Modi on Sri Lankan attacks on fishers, he said.

In the run-up to the 2014 LS polls, Modi had blamed Congress as "weak" for Sri Lankan attacks on fishermen, he is however, a spectator now to attacks, Stalin alleged.

Stalin wondered how Modi sought votes from Tamil Nadu fishermen, "for whom he has done nothing." On farmers issues, he asked if treating ryots like "enemies is Modi model." Hitting out at PM Modi for what he called "sticker campaign," the CM said the Centre's housing scheme was named Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but Tamil Nadu contributed 60 per cent to it.

In one of his rallies in Tamil Nadu, Modi had recently attacked the DMK regime for taking credit for Central schemes and for affixing its "stickers" on Union government initiatives.

Stalin asked: "Has PM Modi fulfilled any of his promises made for Tamil Nadu," he asked. Years ago, Modi had said Rameswaram will be made a world-class destination. "Has it been done?" he asked.

Following heavy rains and floods in December 2023, Stalin said Modi had conveyed to him over phone that he was deputing Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the damage.

The Prime Minister had told him that funds will be allocated towards relief initiatives following assessment. Stalin alleged, however, Modi had only "lied" to him. "It was Modi who lied to me, a person elected as Chief Minister by the people." Training his guns on AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said the leader of opposition did not even pretend to attack Modi in his poll campaign. He asked Palaniswami if BJP is his party's "boss" and dubbed the AIADMK a party without ideology, that betrays Tamil Nadu.

He mocked Modi as the "owner" of AIADMK chief Palaniswami, who visited Tamil Nadu only during the election season. The DMK president said Palaniswami, has however, given him happiness by asserting in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday that the LS poll fight is only between the DMK and AIADMK.

"Palaniswami has an understanding at least to that extent and I am happy." The AIADMK leader has also started criticising Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and it was another aspect that made him happy, the Chief Minister said. Palaniswami had on March 24 slammed Udhayanidhi over the AIIMS project issue.

DMK leader Kanimozhi is the ruling party nominee from Thoothukudi, a coastal city in southern Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN VGN SS

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team