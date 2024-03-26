Stalin alleges Sri Lanka 'waging undeclared war' against TN fishermen, slams PM Modi

Thoothukudi (TN), Mar 26 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is merely witnessing attacks against Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka, "which is waging an undeclared war" against the state's fisherfolk.

Addressing an election rally here, Stalin demanded to know why Modi is "hesitant" to question Sri Lanka over attacks against Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Stalin asked if Modi would be 'quiet' if Gujarat fishermen were attacked by Pakistan. The CM asked: "You (Modi) are a big Vishwa guru, cannot you condemn Sri Lanka," for attacks on TN fishermen. Mocking Modi, Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, asked whether PM Modi is "Vishwa guru (global guru) or Moun Guru (silent guru)." Fishermen of Tamil Nadu are demanding answers from PM Modi on Sri Lankan attacks on fishers, he said. In the run-up to the 2014 LS polls, Modi had blamed Congress as "weak" for Sri Lankan attacks on fishermen, he is however, a spectator now to attacks, Stalin alleged. PTI VGN SS

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team