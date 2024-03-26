SP chief slams BJP govt over climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's fast

Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday extended support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike in Leh in support of his demand for statehood for Ladakh.

Mounting an attack on the ruling party, Yadav said, how will BJP understand the importance of those fasting with the help of 'water and salt' as its eyes have dried up and it does not even know how to repay 'Namak ka karj'.

Climate activist Wangchuk on Tuesday made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to look into their demand for statehood and the need to protect the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The people of the country are with Sonam Wangchuk ji in every way in his struggle to protect Ladakh and the country's borders. We give our 'full support' to him to make his movement successful" "The arrogance of BJP has taken away its power to see, listen and understand. This is the period of decline of BJP," he said and posted an over four-minute video of Wangchuk. PTI ABN ABN DV DV