Senior PML-N leader rebukes PPP over approach towards coalition govt at Centre

Islamabad, Mar 26 (PTI) In the first reported public spat between Pakistan's ruling coalition members, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has launched a scathing criticism of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for its "attitude" towards the coalition government at the Centre.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, while speaking on a Geo News programme, said the “attitude of the PPP will remain the same throughout the tenure of the government”. “Look at their reaction to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) chairman (appointment) issue," he said.

The former interior minister of Pakistan said it is clear the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP will have their “own position on everything”.

“An impression is coming from allies to have the same attitude. However, we will try to move forward," he added.

Sanaullah’s remarks come after the PPP strongly objected to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government’s decision to appoint Zafar Mahmood, a retired federal government officer, as the IRSA chairman, The News International reported.

The PPP termed Mahmood’s appointment for a three-year tenure as a violation of constitutional procedures.

Following the party’s concerns, the government backtracked on the appointment with Shehbaz Sharif assuring Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of retracting the notification regarding the appointment.

Sanaullah said the PPP should have approached the PML-N directly before reaching out to the media on the appointment.

Sanaullah said if PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had been the prime minister instead of Shehbaz, he might have said “a decision had been made and it would be reviewed later”.

In the February 8 general elections, the Sharifs-led party failed to garner a clear majority, albeit technically, it was the largest party with 75 out of 265 seats.

In a surprise move, the elder Sharif stepped back in favour of Shehbaz to allow him to lead the coalition as he is believed to have the knack of taking along diverse groups in the polarised country.

The elections saw more than 90 independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI winning the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly.

The PPP and four smaller parties joined the coalition with the PPP supporting the government from outside in return for PML-N support for the election of its senior leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari as the president.