Senior journalist B C Jojo no more

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 26 (PTI) Senior journalist B C Jojo, who served as the executive editor in Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi, died at a private hospital here following a brief illness.

He was 66, family sources said.

Known for his investigative reports, Jojo brought out several stories exposing corruption and irregularities at the government level.

Jojo's reports with regard to the corruption in the palm oil import into the state caused trouble to Congress veteran and former chief minister K Karunakaran.

After joining Kerala Kaumudi newspaper in 1985, Jojo served as its executive editor for over a decade from 2003 to 2012.

Jojo is survived by wife and two children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the senior journalist. PTI LGK ROH