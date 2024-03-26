Rs 50 lakh in cash seized from car on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Pune, Mar 26 (PTI) Cash worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from a car at the Urse toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

The cash was seized during a police nakabandi (road blockade) operation conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai when it was intercepted.

"During inspection, cash worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from three occupants of the SUV," stated an officer.

The vehicle occupants could not give satisfactory explanation about the source of the cash, he added. PTI SPK RSY

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team