Retrospective exhibition to look at artist Gobardhan Ash's diverse oeuvre

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) Over 100 artworks of artist Gobardhan Dash, including sketches, landscapes, self-portraits, portraits, and rural Bengal scenes, will be showcased here at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity as part of a comprehensive show celebrating the master modernists' legacy from March 29.

Organised by auction house Prinseps, the exhibition, titled 'The Prinseps Exhibition: Gobardhan Ash Retrospective', is curated by Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil and Harsharan Bakshi.

Born in Begampur, West Bengal in 1907, Ash is known for his "unwavering dedication to creative expression and his significant contributions to the modernist movement".

Ash played a pivotal role in founding the Young Artists' Union in 1931 and the Art Rebel Centre in 1933 in his quest for marking a path to modernism in India.

His oeuvre reflects a deep engagement with social realism, as seen in iconic works like "Village Girl of Bengal" which sensitively portrays the realities of rural life.

The retrospective show will also feature his iconic Children series depicting the myriad moods of children and the Avatar Series that is a collection of primitive artworks depicting personality traits of different individuals.

"Throughout his journey, Ash delved into self-portraits, showcasing his evolving artistic identity and mastery of techniques like cross-hatching. His avant-garde Avatar Series, exhibited in the Joint Show of the Calcutta Group and the Progressive Artists’ Group in 1950, left a lasting impression, inspiring experimentation and dialogue.

"In his Children series, Ash offered a poignant portrayal of childhood, resonating with viewers through naturalistic depictions," the curators said in a statement.

During his lifetime, Ash played a mentor to younger artists, including Ganesh Haloi, and his studio in Shibpur served as a hub for artistic discourse, attracting prominent figures like Zainul Abedin and Gopal Ghose.

The exhibition will come to a close on April 21. PTI MAH MG MG