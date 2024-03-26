Ramakrishna Mission president dies at 95; PM Modi, Mamata condole death

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) President of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Smaranananda died due to old age ailments at the age of 95 on Tuesday night.

He became the 16th president of the order in 2017, the RK Mission said in a statement.

“Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm,” the statement read.

The monk was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata condoled the death of the RK Mission president.

"He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations," Modi said in a post on X.

"I had a very close relationship with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health," he said.

In her message, the chief minister conveyed her condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees.

"This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe," Banerjee said.

Leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also expressed grief at his death.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the countless people associated with Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission," he said in a post on X. PTI SUS PNT NN

