Rajasthan: EPFO enforcement officer arrested by ACB for taking bribe

Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) An enforcement officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) here was arrested by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, officials said.

Over Rs 9 lakh in cash has been recovered from the house of the arrested officer, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

A person had complained to the ACB that Deepak Barjatya had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh to give an inspection report of his firm for five years.

After verifying the complaint, Barjatya was arrested red-handed, an ACB official said. PTI AG NSD NSD

