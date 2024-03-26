Punjab special DGP asks police officers to crack down on bootleggers

Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla on Tuesday directed all officers of the Punjab Police to work as a team with the excise and taxation department to keep a vigil on bootleggers.

Accompanied by Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, Shukla virtually chaired a state-level meeting of senior excise and taxation officers, deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police.

Punjab Financial Commissioner, Taxation, Vikas Pratap also joined the meeting through video conference.

To keep a tab on drug trafficking and liquor smuggling, police have already laid checkpoints in all the 10 border districts in the state, according to an official statement.

Special DGP Shukla asked all police officers to take excise officers along while conducting checking of vehicles at the checkpoints and ensure effective action against people found involved in selling or smuggling illicit or spurious liquor.

He also directed the officers to intensify checking in villages that are known to produce 'lahan' (used in making liquor).

The special DGP asked them to take preventive action against bootleggers and unscrupulous elements.

Roojam asked the officers to keep a vigil on dilapidated buildings, wedding venues, godowns and other places where liquor can be stored. PTI CHS IJT IJT

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team