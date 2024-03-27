PDD warns its employees against demonstrations in J-K

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD) on Tuesday issued a warning to its employees against holding demonstrations or restoring to strikes, citing government instructions, service rules and ruling of the Supreme Court.

“It has come to notice that some employees are resorting to demonstrations and strikes in favour of certain assumed demands, which is totally illegal,” the department said in an instruction circular issued here.

Citing the government instructions, J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules and ruling of the Supreme Court for dealing with such issues, the circular said it is clearly underlined that no government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.

Elaborating further, it said the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Recognition of Service Association) Rules, 1995, issued by the General Administration Department prohibit the gazetted officers from making associations.

“These rules further provide that recognition of the Service Associations already registered can also be withdrawn if the government is satisfied that such association is violating the service conduct rules or is not fulfilling the conditions laid down in the rules,” it said.

The circular also mentioned General Administration Department’s communication issued last year, warning the government employees to desist from uncalled demonstrations and strikes, which constitute an act of serious indiscipline and misconduct.

Quoting a ruling by the Supreme Court in a case titled T K Rangarajan Vs Government of Tamil Nadu, the circular instructions read that the employees have no fundamental, statutory or moral right to resort to strike as there is no law regarding it, and also, according to various service and conduct rules, they are prohibited to go on a strike.

“A strike is a powerful weapon. It affects the society as a whole and the government employees cannot go on a strike affecting society... Government employees cannot claim that they can take the society at ransom by going on strike,” it said.

“Even if there is injustice to some extent, as presumed by such employees, in a democratic welfare State, they have to resort to the machinery provided under different statutory provisions for redressal of their grievances. Strike as a weapon is mostly misused which results in chaos and total maladministration,” it said.

The circular has warned that employees who intend to go on strike or demonstrations or those found organising such demonstrations shall be dealt with strictly as per law. PTI TAS AS AS

