NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM15 MP-LD MAHAKALESHWAR **** Ujjain administration bans outside colours in Mahakal temple shrine during Rangpanchami Indore: Stringent safety measures including banning colours from outside have been announced by the Ujjain administration for the March 30 ‘Rangpanchami’ celebrations at the revered Mahakaleshwar temple following the fire tragedy that left 14 priests injured. **** BOM12 MP-BHOJSHALA-LD PRAYERS **** Hindus offer prayers at Bhojshala as ASI survey continues Dhar: Hindus offered prayers at the contentious Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, with a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continuing its court-mandated survey. **** BOM16 GJ-BYPOLLS-BJP-CANDIDATES **** BJP fields 4 Cong turncoat MLAs, ex-independent lawmaker for assembly bypolls in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Four Congress turncoat MLAs, including former leader of opposition Arjun Modhwadia, and an independent legislator, all of whom resigned from the Gujarat assembly membership in the last few months, were on Tuesday fielded by the ruling BJP for bypolls in five constituencies. **** BOM10 ELECTIONS-MP-NAKUL NATH **** Congress’ Nakul Nath files nomination from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in MP Chhindwara: Nakul Nath, the lone Congress winner in the last general elections in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from his traditional Chhindwara constituency, which his father and former chief minister Kamal Nath represented for nine terms. ***** BOM9 ELECTIONS-MH-RAUT-MVA-VBA **** Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA still part of MVA: Raut Mumbai: The Prakash Amebdkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is still a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and discussions with the former are still on, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday. **** BOM13 ELECTIONS-FIR-CONG CANDIDATE **** LS polls: FIR against Chhattisgarh Cong candidate Lakhma for model code violation Jagdalpur: A case has been registered against senior Congress MLA and Lok Sabha candidate Kawasi Lakhma in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by “distributing cash” to people, a police official said on Tuesday. **** BOM7 MH-BUILDING-LD FIRE **** 50 rescued after fire erupts at corporate park in Mumbai; no injuries: Officials Mumbai: Nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park at suburban Mulund in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said. **** BOM11 MH-JOB-RACKET **** 25 youths go to Thailand for ‘high-paying’ jobs, forced to commit cyber fraud from Laos Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested two persons after it emerged that over 25 Indians were lured with “high-paying” jobs in Thailand but taken to Laos, where they were forced to commit cyber fraud, an official said on Tuesday. **** BOM2 MP-ROAD ACCIDENT **** Three killed, two injured as jeep rams into tree in MP's Damoh district Damoh (MP): Three persons were killed and two injured after a jeep rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said on Tuesday. **** PTI RSY