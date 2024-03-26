Man stabbed to death during Holi celebration in J'khand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Mar 26 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death by a co-worker in a steel plant during the celebration of Holi in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the premises of a private steel factory in Hematpur village, around 65 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, on Monday night.

Haripad Tuddu, officer in charge of Gola police station, said that a worker Bipat Bharti (24), hailing from Pratappur in Jharkhand's Chatra district, was critically injured after being stabbed by co-worker Manjay Kumar, who belongs to Ara district of Bihar, over a dispute during Holi celebration.

"Bharti was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh where doctors declared him brought dead. The attacker has been arrested," he said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG