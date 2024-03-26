Man gets seven years jail under POCSO Act

Bilaspur (HP), Mar 26 (PTI) Special Judge Kanwar Chirag Singh on Tuesday sentenced one Salim Hussain, a resident of Himachal's Bilaspur district, to sever years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter, officials on Tuesday said.

He was convicted and sentenced to undergo seven years imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 50,000. The special judge also ordered the accused to pay another sum of Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The accused had raped his daughter when her mother had left the house after a fight with him on August 15, 2020, District Attorney Chander Shekhar Bhatia said.

He was booked under Section 9 (sexual assault on a child by a habitual offender) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The man said that his daughter lodged a case with the police and accordingly she was medically examined and thereafter a case was registered against him.

The district attorney said that 26 witnesses were deposed in this case and accordingly Hussain was found guilty of the crime and sentenced. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS

