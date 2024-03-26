Man arrested for beating two-and-half-year-old daughter to death in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 26 (PTI) The father of a two-and-half-year-old girl was on Tuesday arrested by police for allegedly beating his daughter to death two days ago in this north Kerala district.

An officer of Kalikavu police station said the man has been booked for the offences under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

"He will be produced before court during the day and we will be seeking his custody," the officer said.

The officer also said that the child died due to the internal injuries -- which included seven broken ribs and bleeding in the brain -- caused due to the alleged assault by the father.

Besides that, there were numerous external injuries -- both old and new -- all over the child's body, the police said.

The exact cause behind the brutal assault of the child is not yet known, the officer said, adding that it would be revealed as the investigation progresses.

The man was detained on Monday after his family raised suspicions regarding the death of the child.

The child was brought to a hospital in Wandoor by the father on Sunday, claiming that she had choked on her food.

However, she could not be saved.

Later, her relatives alleged that he had assaulted the child.

Relatives had told the media that there were some marital issues, and the mother of the child had lodged a complaint against him.