LS polls: UP CM Adityanath to interact with intellectuals in 15 districts from March 27-31

Lucknow, March 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will interact with people in different districts through meetings with the intellectuals and present a complete account of the work done by the government to them in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The meetings with the intellectuals are going to start from western Uttar Pradesh, where elections are also going to be held in the first few phases.

Through these conferences scheduled till March 31, the chief minister will establish dialogue with the people here and will once again prepare the electoral ground for the resolution 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkaar'.

According to the programme released by the BJP, Adityanath will cover 15 districts in five days from March 27 to 31. His meetings with the intellectuals will start on Wednesday from Mathura, Meerut and Ghaziabad, where he will interact with the prominent citizens as well as the common people.

According to a statement, the chief minister's programme is proposed to be held in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha the next day.

On March 29, the chief minister will participate in the intellectual meet in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. On March 30, he will attend meetings with the intellectuals in Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddh Nagar, while on March 31, he will attend the conference of the intellectuals in Bareilly, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Through these conferences, the chief minister will give detailed information about the achievements of the state government as well as the Centre. He will also talk about the schemes reaching the common people under the double engine government.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in UP will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Voting in the second phase will take place on April 26 and it will cover eight parliamentary constituencies of Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh and Mathura.

Ten parliamentary constituencies of Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla and Bareilly will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. PTI NAV KSS KSS

