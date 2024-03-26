LS polls: Understanding over seat sharing in Bihar reached, says Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Dismissing claims of tensions between his party and the Congress, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said an understanding over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar has been reached and an announcement in this regard will be made in Patna soon.

Yadav attended an INDIA bloc meeting regarding Bihar's seat-sharing formula at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence here and later said his party, the Congress and the Left will fight the Lok Sabha polls together in Bihar.

He said the INDIA bloc partners have agreed orally on the seat-sharing arrangement and all the constituents are getting a respectable deal.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister said a formal announcement on seat sharing will be made in Patna in a day or so.

"The Congress-RJD alliance is the oldest alliance. We have been together in all situations and have contested elections together. There have never been any tensions between us. We have both always understood each other," said Yadav, who was flanked by Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and AICC in-charge of state Mohan Prakash.

"Our collective agenda is to stop the BJP. I can say that Bihar will present a shocking result. And we have a strategy for that," the RJD leader said.

Yadav said that the media was not talking about the "discord" and "dissatisfaction" among NDA constituents in Bihar while highlighting tensions in the INDIA bloc "when there were none".

His remarks come amid reports of disquiet in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in Bihar over seat sharing.

The Congress was said to be upset over "unilateral" announcements of candidates by the RJD on certain seats it was interested in contesting in Bihar. PTI ASK KVK KVK

