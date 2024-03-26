LS polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) extends support to Congress in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday announced its support to the Congress candidates fielded from the Udhampur and Jammu constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Manish Sahni, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) alleged that the leaders of the party are not being provided a security cover in the Union Territory "under a well-planned strategy".

"Keeping in mind the safety of the leaders, the party high-command has given instructions not to field candidates on both the seats of Jammu division (Udhampur and Jammu). The party will support the Congress candidates in the polls," Sahni said here.

He said all the district units, workers and supporters of the party have been instructed to vote and campaign in favour of the Congress candidates in the two seats.

Udhampur and Jammu will go to polls on April 19 and April 26 respectively.

Sahni said his party will continue to raise its voice for the restoration of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and keep reminding the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of its promises about restoration of statehood, a safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and a peaceful atmosphere.

"Along with this, Jammu and Kashmir is demanding protection of its cultural identity under Article 371 (of the Constitution) and reservation in employment and education for local youngsters, and the party will continue its fight for the same," he said. PTI TAS RC