LS Polls: Congress nominee Vaithilingam files nomination for Puducherry seat

Puducherry March 27 (PTI) Sitting Lok Sabha MP and Congress PCC President from Puducherry V Vaithilingam on Wednesday filed his nomination as the party's candidate from the Puducherry constituency for the upcoming Parliament polls.

Vaithilingam is a former chief minister of the Union Territory. He gave the papers to the District Election Officer A Kulothungan. Today was the last day to file nominations.

He was accompanied by the Congress MLA of Puducherry M Vaithianathan and leaders of the parties attached to INDIA bloc.

The 74-year old Vaithilingam will lock horns with senior BJP leader and current Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, who had filed his nomination on Monday. The AIADMK nominee G.Tamizhvendhan and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate R. Menaka, a Siddha practitioner, had also filed their nomination forms on the same day.

Puducherry has one Lok Sabha seat. The upcoming poll is seen by political observers as a prestige fight between both national parties, BJP and Congress. PTI Cor SDP

