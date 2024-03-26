LS polls: After being denied Cong ticket, ex-student leader targets sitting MLA who gets Dausa seat

Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Upset at not being given the Congress ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan’s Dausa, former student leader Naresh Meena who recently joined the party said he would file nomination papers as an independent candidate.

During a public meeting on Holi Monday in Bassi, Dausa, Naresh targeted party MLA Murari Lal Meena, who has been named as the party’s candidate from the seat, saying he should surrender his ticket for him.

Naresh, a former general secretary of the students’ union of the University of Rajasthan, made the comments while Murari Lal was on the stage with him.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The Congress named Murari Lal as its candidate for the upcoming general elections on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering from a stage on Tuesday, Naresh launched a scathing attack on Murari Lal.

He said, "You (Murari Lal) should have told Sachin Pilot that he (Naresh) is asking for the ticket, so he should be given the ticket. I was made to join the party and was assured that my name is there in the list. I was preparing for the election, but I was not given the ticket," Naresh said.

"Murari Lal will become MP, his daughter, sitting here, will become MLA from Dausa. Murari Lal ji, Savita (wife) has also contested the MP elections, she has contested five elections.

“You became an MLA. You will become an MP. Then what will happen to me? What will happen to youths like me? The way Sunil Sharma's ticket was taken back, if you wish, you can also surrender your ticket and get it changed," Naresh said.

The Congress dropped Sunil Sharma as its candidate for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat after a section of party leaders objected to Sharma's alleged association with the 'Jaipur Dialogue', which is critical of the Congress on social media.

Naresh Meena announced that he will file his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Dausa on Wednesday, the last date for filing papers.

Last week, Naresh was among four leaders, including BJP leader Prahlad Gunjal, that joined Congress. Gunjal, a former MLA, got the Congress ticket from Kota-Bundi constituency.

Murari Lal is said to be close to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. He could not be contacted for comments.

BJP has nominated former MLA Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases, on April 19 and 26 and Dausa is among 12 Lok Sabha seats where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19. PTI SDA SKY SKY

