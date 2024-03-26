Kiren Rijuju, Nabam Tuki file nomination papers for Arunachal West constituency

Itanagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju and state Congress president Nabam Tuki on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency.

They filed the nomination papers at Aalo, the headquarters of the West Siang district.

Rijiju, the Union Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries, was accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and BJP MLAs Kento Jini and Nyamar Karbak.

"I appeal to the people to participate in the electoral process peacefully," he told reporters after filing his papers.

Tuki, the former CM, also filed his nomination papers.

Apart from them, the others who filed the nomination papers are Toko Sheetal of Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and Independent candidates Bimpak Siga and Ruhi Tagung, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

From the Arunachal East seat, BJP's Tapir Gao, the sitting MP, filed his papers. He filed the nomination papers at Tezu in Lohit district.

Along with the Lok Sabha polls, elections will also be held for Arunachal Pradesh's 60-member assembly on April 19.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls would be held on June 2, and for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4 along with the rest of the country.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP bagged 41 seats, JD(U) won seven seats, the NPP won five seats, the Congress secured four seats, the PPA won one seat and two Independent candidates also won. The BJP had also won both the Lok Sabha seats in the last election in the state. PTI UPL UPL SOM

