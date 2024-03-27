Kerala Governor appoints interim VCs for two state universities

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, acting as Chancellor of universities in the state, on Wednesday appointed interim officiating Vice Chancellors (VC) of Sreenarayanaguru Open University and the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The VC of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad was suspended by Khan on March 2 in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sidharthan JS, a student there, on February 18.

The Governor had said that there was "gross dereliction of duty on the part of the VC".

Subsequently, P C Saseendran was appointed as the interim VC of the university.

However, he too resigned earlier this week after he withdrew his own order reinstating 33 students who were suspended in connection with Sidharathan's death.

He had withdrawn the order following the intervention of the Governor.

Khan, on Tuesday, said that he has accepted Saseendran's resignation.

Now, Anil K S -- Professor of Department of Livestock Production Management, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, Thrissur -- has been appointed as the officiating VC of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, a notification issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Professor Anil shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the VC with immediate effect until further orders, it said.

Professor Jagathy V P, Director and senior professor of School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi -- has been tasked with exercising the powers and performing the duties of the VC of the Sreenarayanaguru Open University, in addition to his normal duties, with immediate effect, a separate notification issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Professor Jagathy was given the new charge following the resignation of P M Mubarak Pasha as the VC of the open university.

Pasha's resignation was accepted on March 25 subject to the proceedings pending before the Governor's office regarding the legality of his appointment as VC, according to a letter sent by the Raj Bhavan to the university. PTI HMP HMP SS

