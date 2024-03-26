J-K: Two more candidates file nomination from Udhampur LS seat

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Two more candidates on Tuesday filed their nomination papers from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party's G M Saroori and independent candidate Mohd Ali Gujjar filed their nomination papers in the office of the returning officer for the constituency at Kathua, an official spokesman said.

With filing of two nominations, the total number of candidates has gone up to seven including Union minister Jitendra Singh who is seeking re-election for the third term.

Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh is scheduled to file his nomination papers on the last day for filing of nomination on March 27. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK

