INDIA bloc parties protest in Panaji against Kejriwal's arrest

Panaji, March 26 (PTI) Members of several parties belonging to the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged a protest in Goa's Panaji city against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Workers and leaders of Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) took part in the demonstration, which was held at Azad Maidan in the city.

During the protest, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar alleged that the government machinery is now above the Election Commission under the BJP-led NDA.

"A sitting chief minister has been arrested when the model code of conduct is in force. The INDIA bloc will collectively defeat the BJP in the coming (Lok Sabha) elections," he said.

AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar called Kejriwal's arrest an attempt to suppress the Opposition. Kejriwal represents a thought process in the country which cannot be defeated, he said, accusing the ED of working like a puppet of the central government in recent years.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Congress leaders Girish Chodankar, Sunil Kawthankar, Congress MLA Altone D'Costa and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai were also present during the protest.

A large number of police personnel were posted at the Azad Maidan during the protest. Though the police initially stopped the leaders from entering the ground, but later allowed them to proceed to the protest venue.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and was subsequently remanded in the agency's custody till March 28 by a court. PTI RPS MVG NR