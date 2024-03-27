HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION: DEL22 PM-WB-CANDIDATE **** Working to ensure money looted from poor in Bengal, attached by ED returned to them: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he is working to ensure that the money "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them. **** DEL19 IAF-CHIEF-AIRPOWER **** Given political will, aerospace power can be effectively used beyond enemy lines: IAF chief New Delhi: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday said that "Balakot-like operations" have shown that given political will, aerospace power can be effectively used beyond enemy lines. **** DEL25 DL-KEJRIWAL-WIFE **** My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case on March 28 in court: Sunita Kejriwal New Delhi: Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Wednesday said her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on March 28. **** DEL18 ED-PB-SEARCHES **** Punjab: ED conducts raids in money laundering case linked to guava orchards compensation 'scam' Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged guava orchards compensation "scam", official sources said. **** BOM7 CG-NAXAL-LD ENCOUNTER **** 2 women among 6 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Bijapur: Six Naxalites, including two women cadres, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police official said. **** MDS4 KA-LOKAYUTA-RAIDS **** Lokayukta raids officials at 60 places across Karnataka Bengaluru: Anti-corruption agency Lokayukta on Wednesday raided 60 places linked to 13 state government officials across Karnataka, official sources said. **** CAL5 ELECTIONS-BH-BJP-CAMPAIGNER **** Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 star campaigners of BJP in Bihar Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are among the 40 star campaigners who would canvass for the BJP in Bihar during the Lok Sabha elections. **** LEGAL: LGD5 DL-HC-KEJRIWAL **** Excise 'scam': ED seeks time from Delhi HC to respond to Kejriwal's plea against arrest New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to grant it time to file reply to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. **** LGD6 DL-HC-PROTEST-LAWYERS **** Delhi HC cautions against protest by lawyers against CM Kejriwal's arrest New Delhi: Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Manmohan on Wednesday cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises against the arrest of Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be "severe". **** BUSINESS: DEL5 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN **** Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade led by Reliance Industries Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday supported by buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Maruti. **** FOREIGN: FGN25 MALAYSIA-JAISHANKAR-MEETING **** Jaishankar meets Malaysian counterpart, discusses 'multifaceted' bilateral ties Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a "productive and frank" discussion on the "multifaceted" bilateral ties between India and Malaysia and regional and international issues with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad bin Haji Hasan here, the Malaysian foreign ministry said. **** FGN21 PAK-JUDICIARY-INTERFERENCE **** Six Pak high court judges allege intelligence agencies' interference in judicial matters Islamabad: In an unprecedented move, six judges of the Islamabad High Court sought intervention by the Supreme Judicial Council against the alleged interference in the working of the judiciary by Pakistan's powerful intelligence agencies. By Sajjad Hussain **** PTI BHJ DIV DIV

