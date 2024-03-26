HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL12 ELECTIONS-PB-BJP **** BJP will contest LS polls on its own in Punjab: State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Chandigarh: The BJP will contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own in Punjab, the party's state unit chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday. **** DEL8 DL-KEJRIWAL-DIRECTIONS **** From ED custody, Delhi CM directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from ED custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday. **** BOM7 MH-BUILDING-LD FIRE **** 50 rescued after fire erupts at corporate park in Mumbai; no injuries: Officials Mumbai: Nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park at suburban Mulund in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said. **** BOM8 MP-BHOJSHALA-PRAYERS **** Hindus offer prayers at Bhojshala as ASI survey continues Dhar: Hindus offered prayers at the contentious Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, with a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continuing its court-mandated survey. **** CAL3 AS-HIMANTA-CONGRESS **** Himanta claims Assam Cong chief to join BJP; CM playing 'mind games', says Borah Tezpur (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the saffron party by early next year. **** LEGAL LGD1 DL-COURT-KAVITHA **** Delhi excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha produced in court New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in a court here on Tuesday on the conclusion of her custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case. **** BUSINESS DEL3 BIZ-S&P-INDIA **** S&P ups India growth forecast to 6.8 pc for FY'25 New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the next financial year to 6.8 per cent, but flagged restrictive interest rates as a dampener for economic growth. **** DEL5 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN **** Sensex tanks 469 points in early trade on foreign fund outflows, weak US markets Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Tuesday amid sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in the US markets. **** FOREIGN FGN21 PHILIPPINES-JAISHANKAR **** India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM Jaishankar Manila: India firmly supports the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, amid the Southeast Asian nation's maritime dispute with China in the South China Sea. **** FGN18 PAK-MILITANT-LD ATTACK **** Baloch militants attack Pak naval air base in Balochistan; bid foiled & six terrorists killed Karachi: Armed Baloch militants tried to infiltrate one of the main naval air bases in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, but security forces foiled the attack and killed at least six terrorists. **** PTI BHJ DIV DIV