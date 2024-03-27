Grade SI in Kerala police found hanging from tree at home

Kochi, Mar 27 (PTI) A grade sub inspector in the Kerala Police allegedly died by suicide at his residence near Angamali here on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old policeman Baburaj was found hanging from a tree in the compound of his home in the morning, police said.

An officer of Aluva East police station said that Baburaj was posted there barely a week ago. Before that he was in the Special Branch.

The exact cause for him taking this extreme step is not yet known as no suicide note was found, an officer of Angamali police station said.

"The inquest proceedings are and the post mortem is going on. A case of unnatural death has been registered," the officer said. PTI HMP HMP SDP

