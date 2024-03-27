Four of family die in car accident in UP's Bijnor

Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Four members of a family died when their car lost control and overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said.

The incident happened in the Najibabad area when the car in which Meharchand (55), his sons -- Pravendra (35) and Ratan Singh (30) -- and brother-in-law Devendra (58), all residents of the Amroha district, were travelling lost control and overturned, Circle Officer Bijnor Desh Deepak Singh said.

He said that all four died in the accident and the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. PTI COR ABN BHJ NB

