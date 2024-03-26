Four dead after truck hits motorcycle in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) Four youths died when their motorcycle was hit by a truck here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on National Highway 35 in Samogra village under the Rual police station area on Monday night.

The motorcycle was on the wrong side of the road when it was hit by a truck. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh (24), Sonu Prajapati (20), Pawan Prajapati (20) and Vikash Prajapati (22), said Manjari Rao, Circle Officer, Sadar.

She said the truck driver has been arrested and his vehicle impounded.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV