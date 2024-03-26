Former Hungarian insider releases audio he says is proof of corruption in embattled Orban government

Budapest (Hungary), Mar 26 (AP) A former Hungarian government insider turned critic released an audio recording on Tuesday that he says proves that top officials conspired to cover up corruption, the latest development in a scandal that has shaken Prime Minister Viktor Orban's domination of the country's politics.

The country's largest protests in years erupted in early February when it was revealed that the president had issued a pardon to a man imprisoned for covering up child sexual abuses by the director of a state-run orphanage.

Close Orban allies, including the president and Justice Minister Judit Varga, were forced to resign in the face of public outrage.

The latest allegations come from Varga's ex-husband, Peter Magyar, a former political insider who says he has turned whistleblower to reveal the extent of the scandal.

He posted a recording on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday featuring what appeared to Varga's voice describing how other government officials caused evidence to be removed from court records to cover up their roles in corrupt business dealings.

“They suggested to the prosecutors what should be removed," Varga says in the recording, which Magyar says he made during a conversation in the former couple's apartment.

He gave the recording to the Metropolitan Public Prosecutor's Office in Budapest on Tuesday to be used as evidence.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Varga accused Magyar of domestic violence during their marriage and claimed she had made the statements under duress.

“I said what he wanted to hear so I could get away as soon as possible. In a situation like this, any person can say things they don't mean in a state of intimidation,” Varga wrote. Magyar later denied those claims in a separate post on Facebook.

Once a senior but little-known member of Orban's political circle, Magyar shot to prominence when he gave an interview in February to popular YouTube channel Partizan in which he accused Orban's government of widespread corruption and of using smear campaigns to discredit its opponents.

On March 15, he addressed a crowd of tens of thousands in Budapest and announced plans to form a new political party to challenge the governing party's 14-year grip on power as an alternative to Hungary's fragmented opposition.

The scandal caused an unprecedented political crisis within Orban's government, which has led Hungary since 2010. Magyar's followers hope his position as a former insider can help to disrupt Hungary's political system, which many see as a deeply entrenched autocracy.

The government has dismissed him as an opportunist seeking to forge a new career after his divorce with Varga and his loss of positions in several state companies. But Magyar's rise has compounded political headaches for Orban that have included the resignation of members of his government and a painful economic crisis.

Magyar has railed against official corruption in Hungary, accusing Orban of overseeing a nepotistic system of oligarchs that enrich themselves through unfairly awarded government contracts.

After spending nearly four hours inside the prosecutor's office on Tuesday, Magyar told journalists that the alleged evidence tampering was “the biggest legal and political scandal of the last 30 years”.

He called for a protest Tuesday evening at the offices of the Attorney General in Budapest to "demand that this case be investigated independently, objectively and free from political interference, that the real culprits be punished and that all necessary witnesses be heard.” He said the demonstrators should then march to Hungary's parliament to call on the government to resign.

In his recent public appearances, Magyar has particularly targeted Antal Rogan, a close Orban ally who is responsible for the government's communications as well as the country's secret services. The recording released Tuesday purports to show that Rogan led the effort to alter evidence.

Varga served as Hungary's justice minister until February, when she resigned amid political scandal after it was revealed that the then-president, Katalin Novak, issued a pardon to a convicted accomplice in a case of child sexual abuse. (AP) PY PY

