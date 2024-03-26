Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN69: US-BRIDGE-SHIP-INDIAN CREW ****Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company New York: The entire 22-member crew of the cargo ship that struck a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below are Indians, the company said.**** FGN53: PAK-ATTACK-LD CHINESE ****5 Chinese among 6 killed in suicide attack in northwest Pakistan Islamabad: At least five Chinese nationals were among the six persons killed on Tuesday when an explosive-packed vehicle rammed into their bus in Pakistan's troubled northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.**** FGN34: PAK-MILITANT-2NDLD ATTACK ****Baloch militants attack Pak naval air base in Balochistan; bid foiled & 4 terrorists killed Karachi: Armed Baloch militants tried to infiltrate one of the main naval air bases in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, but security forces foiled the attack and killed all four terrorists.**** FGN59: CHINA-SCS-JAISHANKAR-LD REAX ****China asks India to respect its claim over South China Sea after Jaishankar backs Philippines' sovereignty Beijing: China on Tuesday urged India to respect its sovereignty claims and maritime interests over the disputed South China Sea where it is currently locked in a bitter row with the Philippines, saying that “third parties” have no right “whatsoever” to interfere.**** FGN65: PHILIPPINES-JAISHANKAR-LD SHIP ****Docking of Indian Coast Guard ship signifies deepening of bilateral ties with the Philippines : Jaishakar Manila: India has a long and distinguished maritime tradition whose civilisational imprint is still visible in this region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he hailed the docking of an Indian Coast Guard ship here signified the deepening of bilateral ties with Manila.**** FGN42: PHILIPPINES-2NDLD JAISHANKAR ****India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM Jaishankar Manila: India firmly supports the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty and wants to explore new areas of cooperation, including in defence and security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, amid Manila's maritime dispute with China in the South China Sea.**** FGN14: SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR ****Jaishankar's Singapore visit presented opportunity to deepen strategic partnership: MEA Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Singapore and his meetings with the country's top leadership presented an opportunity to take stock of the progress in several areas of cooperation and further deepen the bilateral Strategic Partnership, an official statement said.**** FGN55: PAK-NAWAZ-GOVERNMENT ****Nawaz Sharif blames 2017’s Pakistan's military establishment for his ouster then Lahore: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday again blamed the powerful military establishment for orchestrating his removal from office in 2017 though the current ruling dispensation led by his party post the February 8 polls is reported to have blessings of the current military bosses.**** FGN29: PAK-SANCTION WAIVER ****Pakistan to 'vigorously' seek US waiver for Iran pipeline project: Minister Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to plead "vigorously" and seek exemption from potential US sanctions against the planned construction of a multi-billion dollar pipeline to import cheap gas from neighbouring Iran, the petroleum minister has said, asserting that it "can't afford sanctions" on the project.**** FGN39: PAK-POLITICS-COALITION ****Senior PML-N leader rebukes PPP over approach towards coalition govt at Centre Islamabad: In the first reported public spat between Pakistan's ruling coalition members, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has launched a scathing criticism of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for its "attitude" towards the coalition government at the Centre.**** FGN66: UK-LD ROYALS ****King Charles III to attend Easter service in first public appearance after cancer diagnosis London: Britain’s King Charles III will attend the traditional royal Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, confirming the 75-year-old monarch’s first major public appearance as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.**** FGN26: LANKA-ECONOMY ****Sri Lankan economy records 4.5% growth in fourth quarter of 2023: Central Bank Colombo: After six successive quarters of negative growth, Sri Lanka’s bankrupt economy is estimated to have recorded a growth of 4.5 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Central Bank announced here on Tuesday.**** FGN60: SINGAPORE-MENON ****Singapore appoints former central bank chief Ravi Menon as Ambassador for Climate Action Singapore: Ravi Menon, the former chief of Singapore’s central bank, will be the city state's first Ambassador for Climate Action, representing the country on climate action platforms.**** PTI GSP

