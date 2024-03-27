Fire in slum along railway tracks in Kolkata's Dhakuria

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a slum in south Kolkata's Dhakuria area on Wednesday, gutting a few shanties, officials said.

The blaze, which broke out in the slum located along the railway tracks, affected suburban train services on the Sealdah-Baruipur line in the Eastern Railway's Sealdah South section, they said.

Seven fire tenders brought the blaze under control, they said.

There was no report of any injury to anyone, a police officer said, adding that a couple of shanties were gutted.

One of the affected persons, however, claimed that at least 10 shanties were gutted in the fire. PTI AMR SOM

