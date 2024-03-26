Top
Eastern region news highlights

Agency
26 March 2024 11:32 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-26 11:34:10)

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL8 ELECTIONS-WB-DILIP-LD MAMATA BJP's Dilip Ghosh makes controversial remarks against Mamata, TMC hits back Kolkata: A controversy erupted on Tuesday after senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh was heard mocking the family background of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a purported video clip.

CAL7 ELECTIONS-AR-RIJIJU-NOMINATION Rijiju files nomination from Arunachal West LS seat Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency.

CAL3 AS-HIMANTA-CONGRESS Himanta claims Assam Cong chief to join BJP; CM playing 'mind games', says Borah Tezpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the saffron party by early next year.

CAL2 ELECTIONS-SK-CHAMLING-SEAT SDF chief Pawan Chamling to contest from 2 Assembly seats Gangtok: Former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling will contest from two assembly seats, the party announced on Tuesday. PTI TEAMN NN

