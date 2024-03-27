Delhi: Man beaten to death after altercation with landlord's relative, 1 held

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A 47-year-old man, who worked with the Delhi Transport Corporation as a bus marshal, was beaten to death following an altercation with his landlord's nephew at the Karawal Nagar area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 24 and 25.

Police said that the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital had informed them that an unconscious man with injuries to his hands and legs had been brought to the facility.

Satvir had been brutally beaten up with sticks and rods. He had also suffered multiple internal injuries, a senior police officer said and added that on March 26, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

"On Tuesday, at 5.30 pm, the hospital informed that he had succumbed to injuries, and accordingly, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the case," the officer said.

Sativir had rented an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in Karawal Nagar two years back and used to live alone, police said.

They added that he was working with the Delhi Transport Corporation as a marshal. He was a home guard earlier While the building's owner Sunil lived nearby, his nephew Rahul lived on the second floor of the building, police said.

"On the intervening night of March 24 and 25, Satvir and Rahul had an argument over a trivial issue," another officer said.

The officer added that reportedly, the argument broke between the two after Rahul objected to Satvir using abusive language while speaking on phone. A scuffle ensued, and Rahul informed Sunil about the incident, the officer said.

"Sunil and Rahul attacked Satvir. He was beaten up with sticks and rods," the officer said and added that Rahul has been arrested while efforts are being made to apprehend his uncle. PTI ALK ANB ANB

