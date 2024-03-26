Delhi: Interstate drug cartel busted with arrest of four

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four men and claimed to have busted an interstate drug cartel with recovery of 15 kg heroin, valued over Rs 80 crore, officials on Tuesday said.

The accused were identified as Dilli Ram (31), Prakash Poudyel (30), Arjun (27), all residents of Manipur, and Sanjay Kumar Saha (53), a resident of West Bengal.

The officials said that the seized contraband of drugs was bought from Manipur.

Poudyel, Ram and Arjun indulged in illegal drug trafficking for the last three years, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said a team was working on information that an interstate narcotic drug cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Assam and West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Delhi.

On March 21, tip-off was received that members of a gang had collected a big consignment of heroin from Manipur, Kaushik said.

It was also revealed that they would deliver this consignment of heroin to their Delhi-based contacts near Rajghat Bus Depot towards Kashmiri Gate between 2.15 pm and 3 pm on March 21, he added.

"Accordingly, a trap was laid and Poudyel, Ram and Arjun were nabbed," the DCP said.

A total of 15 kg heroin was recovered from their possession," Kaushik said and added that on their instance Saha was also arrested from West Bengal.

On interrogation, all the accused disclosed that they are members of a drug syndicate involved in trafficking drugs from cross-border Myanmar side to different parts of India, the DCP said.

"Further interrogation of arrested drug suppliers is in progress to identify their remaining associates and members of the syndicate," he added. PTI BM AS AS

