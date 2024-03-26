Couple killed as cab rams into truck in Kasara

Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A couple travelling from the Mumbai airport to Nashik was killed when the cab they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Kasara town in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased couple, identified as Shivjiva Shobhu Shivdas (52) and Shobu Kumar Shivdas (58) hailed from Kerala.

Prima facie, the car driver was driving rashly, which caused the accident, an official said, adding an FIR has been registered. PTI COR NSK

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team