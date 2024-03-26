China to challenge Biden's electric vehicle plans at the WTO

Beijing, Mar 26 (AP) China said on Tuesday that it has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organisation over US subsidies for electric vehicles.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday it has resorted to the WTO dispute settlement process to protest American requirements that vehicles use parts from specific regions to qualify for subsidies.

A statement posted online said that the US had formulated discriminatory subsidy policies for new energy vehicles under its Inflation Reduction Act in the name of responding to climate change.

It said the US move excluded Chinese products, distorted fair competition and disrupted the global supply chain for new energy vehicles. (AP)