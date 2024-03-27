Centre gives one-year extension to CBI Joint Director Supriya Patil Yadav

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of senior IPS officer Supriya Patil Yadav by one year as the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a personnel ministry order.

Yadav is a 2004-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in Yadav's tenure as the joint director, CBI, for a period of one year beyond April 17, 2024 i.e. up to April 17, 2025, it said. PTI AKV AKV ANB ANB

