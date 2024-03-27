BJP TN chief Annamalai, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran file nominations

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) Sitting DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and state BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday filed their nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

Maran filed his nomination papers for the Chennai Central constituency of which he is the incumbent MP. Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore.

Annamalai was accompanied by BJP Mahila Morcha chief and MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan, among others. PTI SA SDP

