BJP seeks transfer of officers in Shimla parliamentary constituency, writes to EC

Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) The Himachal BJP on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India seeking the transfer of officers in the Shimla parliamentary constituency to ensure free and fair polls.

"It is to be brought to your kind notice that most of the officers, who are at the helm of affairs in conducting the elections in the Shimla parliamentary constituency belong to Shimla and Solan districts," the BJP state secretary said in a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Few such officers are Shimla Superintendent of Police who hails from Arki in Solan district, Shimla Deputy Commissioner who hails from Shoghi in Shimla district, and the DC Solan and Sirmaur are from Shimla district, the letter said.

You are requested to immediately transfer all these officers in order to ensure free and fair elections in Himachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha as well as by-elections for the six assembly seats has been announced, the letter added.

The Shimla parliamentary constituency includes seven assembly segments of Shimla district and five assembly segments of Solan and Sirmaur districts. PTI/BPL AS AS

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team