BJP protest march: Party demands CM Kejriwal's resignation

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers took out a protest march here on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

They gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, raising slogans against Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleging corruption in his government.

Senior BJP leader and MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else.

Slamming Kejriwal for issuing directions to his ministers while being in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a chief minister cannot issue directions while being in custody and alleged that the AAP was creating a drama.

He said he has lodged a complaint in the matter with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for strict action.

Health Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday that Kejriwal has issued directions from ED custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

On March 24, Water Minister Atishi had said the chief minister from ED custody had directed her to solve water and sewer related problems in some areas of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals. PTI VIT ANB ANB