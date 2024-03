Imphal, Mar 26 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday nominated Manipur education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP and Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Thounaojam, aged 59, is the son of former Union minister Thounaojam Chaoba Singh.

The former IPS officer is now an MLA from the Nambol assembly constituency in Bishnupur district. PTI COR BDC