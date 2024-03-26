Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Chatterjee gets French honour 'Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters'

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Chatterjee on Tuesday received the insignia of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) at the French Embassy here.

The French government's distinction l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) is bestowed upon "persons who have distinguished themselves by their creativity in the field of art, culture, and literature or for their contribution to the influence of arts in France and throughout the world".

Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said that this distinction is conferred in recognition of Chatterjee’s artistic achievements across the globe and her contribution to the Indo-French cultural relationship through the performing arts.

“In France, Rukmini Chatterjee has brought Indian dance traditions to the most prestigious French venues; in India, she has been instrumental throughout the years in helping the French Embassy tour the best of our national artistes and cultural representatives, putting them in touch with major venues across the country and key local partners. She is a true Indo-French artistic icon,” Mathou said.

Trained in Bharatanatyam under Mrinalini Sarabhai, Chatterjee has performed at prestigious venues in France, including Maison des métallos in Paris, National Theatre of Odeon and the Châteauvallon theatre, as well as eminent international festivals such as the festival Quartier d’été in Paris, Festival of Arles, the Biennale of Lyon, and the Lille 3000 festival.

“From her captivating exhibitions in the heart of Paris to her collaborative projects with French artists, there is no doubt that Rukmini Chatterjee has played a pivotal role in strengthening the relationship between our two nations,” Mathou added.

A fluent francophone, Chatterjee has made Paris her home since 1990 and has performed across the world, including various venues in India.

Talking about the recognition, the danseuse said that she has “just begun her artistic journey and a long path lies ahead”.

“My work is a quest to discover and celebrate the universal aspects of humanity. Therefore, receiving this award becomes particularly meaningful in our fragmented world of today, where the power of art to bridge divides and foster unity is more crucial than ever,” Chatterjee said.

She is known for having started international dance festival ‘Connections’ in 2014, hosted by the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, to champion artistic excellence on a global scale, bringing together outstanding performances from across the globe to India.

More recently, after Covid, Chatterjee has embarked on her latest creative endeavour, 'Danced Stories' – a series of short films exploring human emotions through the medium of dance and music. PTI MAH MAH SKY SKY

