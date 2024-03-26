3 Cong candidates in Gujarat launch poll campaign after offering prayers at temple in Kheda

Kheda, Mar 26 (PTI) Congress candidates for three Lok Sabha seats of Anand, Kheda and Panchmahal in Gujarat on Tuesday launched their election campaign after offering prayers at a famous temple at Fagvel in Kheda district.

Two sitting Congress MLAs and a former legislator, nominated by the party to represent the three seats in central Gujarat, offered prayers at the temple of Bhathiji Maharaj, a saint revered by the Kshatriya community, at Fagvel, before launching their campaign for the May 7 polls.

Congress MLAs Amit Chavda and Gulabsinh Chauhan, contesting from Anand and Panchmahal, and ex-MLA Kalusinh Dabhi, in fray in Kheda, offered prayers at the temple at the start of their campaign and were granted warm reception by local Congress committee members.

Chavda is the MLA from Anklav in Anand district and the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

Chauhan represents the Lunawada assembly seat. Dabhi is a former MLA of Kapadvanj in Kheda.

Chavda took the opportunity to target Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Union minister Parshottam Rupala over his controversial remark that has upset the state's Kshatriya community.

Talking to reporters, he said BJP leaders have mastered the art of first insulting and then apologising.

"The (Kshatriya) community is known for their integrity, sacrifice and courage, and the Union minister has tried to insult all of this which I condemn in strong words. Just apologising will not take back the insult," he said.

Of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, the Congress has so far announced candidates on 17, and given two seats -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- to its INDIA bloc ally Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The grand old party had failed to win any seat in the 2019 polls.

The ruling BJP has announced candidates for all the 26 seats in Gujarat, which will vote in a single phase on May 7. PTI COR KA PD RSY

