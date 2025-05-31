Additional EO Slams Social Media Posts Against TTD

Nellore: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary strongly condemned the negative propaganda on social media targeting the temple administration. He asserted that TTD has been working tirelessly, day and night, to serve the multitude of devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara’s shrine.

“It is unfortunate that a few individuals are attempting to provoke unrest or hurt devotees' sentiments by circulating misleading videos, often filmed in queue lines,” he said, warning that legal action would be taken against those spreading misinformation or inciting pilgrims.

During an inspection of the extended queue lines from the Shila Toranam area on Saturday, Chowdary interacted with devotees and reviewed food and beverage distribution. Pilgrims reportedly expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

Referring to a recent incident where a devotee raised slogans over not receiving Anna Prasadam, Chowdary clarified that the individual later admitted he was unwell and unaware of the crowd situation, which had caused a delay. “He regretted the outburst and sought forgiveness,” he added.

He highlighted that over 1 lakh pilgrims visit daily, with weekend footfalls exceeding 1.2 lakh. To accommodate general pilgrims, TTD has curtailed VIP and Srivani darshans, reserving over 60 per cent of daily slots for regular devotees. “Staff are working round the clock to facilitate darshan for at least 10,000 more devotees each day,” he noted.

Srivari Sevaks are continuously distributing food, tea, coffee, milk, buttermilk and snacks in the queues, while sanitation staff are maintaining hygiene to ensure a clean environment.

The additional EO was accompanied by deputy EO Somanna Rayana, health officer Dr Madhusudhan, VGO Surendra and other senior officials.