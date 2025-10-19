Accused In Cop Murder Shot Dead During Escape Bid

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a constable in Nizamabad district of Telangana was shot dead on Monday when police opened fire as he allegedly tried to escape. Citing preliminary information, the DGP office here said in a release that Shaik Riyaz snatched a pistol from the police and fired at them while attempting to flee. The police retaliated, resulting in his death.

The incident occurred at Nizamabad government hospital where the accused was taken for treatment.

Shaik Riyaz (24), who was earlier caught in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked a constable, Pramod, in his mid 40s, with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler to the police station in Nizamabad city on October 17 night. Pramod succumbed to injuries.

A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused attacked him and fled the scene. During investigation, the police said the accused attempted to attack another person in Sarangapur area under the limits of Nizamabad Town-6 police station on Sunday.

The police acted swiftly and caught Riyaz, a release from Nizamabad Police Commissionerate said. The duo was shifted to a hospital, it said.