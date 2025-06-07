7 Maoists Killed in Encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

Seven Maoists have been gunned down in an ongoing encounter near the Indravati national park of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh over the past two days. Two of the dead were women.Among those whose deaths were announced on Saturday was Bhaskar alias Mailarapu Adellu, a special zonal committee (SZC) member of the Telangana state committee (TSC). He carried a reward of `45 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.Police had on Thursday said Maoists' central committee member Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, who had a bounty of `40 lakh in Chhattisgarh, had been killed in the encounter,The Chhattisgarh police's Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) as well as the CRPF's specialised unit CoBRA, launched operations on June 4 based on inputs about the presence of Maoist leader Sudhakar, Telangana state committee member Bandi Prakash, Dandakaranya special zonal committee (DKSZC) member Pappa Rao, and a few other armed cadres.“Security forces have recovered the bodies of seven Maoists during the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the Indravati national park area of the district,” a senior police official said. On Saturday, two bodies were recovered following a gunfight, while three were found after the exchange of fire on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.The official said the identity of five more killed Naxalites, two of them women, is yet to be ascertained.The Civil Liberties Association in Telangana on Saturday demanded that the security forces produce the Maoists who had caught, before a court. The activists said that they had inputs that the security forces had detained a number of Maoists and alleged that some of them were brought to the national park and killed under the guise of encounters.A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, has been seized in the operation, he said, adding that search and area domination operations were underway in the surrounding forested terrain to track remaining Maoist cadres and ensure complete sanitisation of the region.A few security personnel have suffered injuries due to snakebite, honeybee sting, dehydration and other operational injuries during the operation and were provided medication, the official said.A report from Adilabad said family members of Maoist leader Adellu, 55, alias Bhaskar, on Saturday appealed to the Chhattisgarh government and police to hand over his body. A native of Pochera village in Boath mandal of Adilabad district, he went underground 35 years ago.Adellu’s family members stated that they are willing to bring his body back to their native village and perform the last rites, provided the Chhattisgarh police hand it over to them.