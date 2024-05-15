5 killed on spot as Bapatla Hyderabad bus catches fire in Palnadu

In a tragic incident, five persons charred to death as the bus they were travelling in suddenly caught fire after colliding with a lorry. The mishap occured at Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district. Several others suffered burn injuries, according to reports.



As many as 40 passengers were in the bus who were returning to Hyderabad from Bapatla district after casting their votes on Monday.



More details are awaited



